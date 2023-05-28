Analyzing Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) and Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Soligenix shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Soligenix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soligenix has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soligenix 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Puma Biotechnology and Soligenix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.78%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Soligenix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Soligenix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $228.00 million 0.65 $5.14 million $0.11 29.00 Soligenix $1.02 million 2.12 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Soligenix.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Soligenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology 2.04% 21.49% 2.37% Soligenix -996.96% -589.84% -64.89%

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Soligenix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. The company was founded by Alan H. Auerbach on September 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Public Health Solutions segment consists of active development programs for RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, and SGX943, a therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered Princeton, NJ.

