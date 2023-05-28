Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 209.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,070 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $71.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,342,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

