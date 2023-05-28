Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $203.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

