Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.26 on Friday. Ashford has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Articles

