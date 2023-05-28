Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,747 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $360.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.77. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

