Assetmark Inc. Buys 26,858 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 28,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 671,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 63,342 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

