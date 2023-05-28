Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,367 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

UBER opened at $38.45 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

