Assetmark Inc. Buys 7,988 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 104,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 53,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.51 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

