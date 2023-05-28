Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

