Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in Marriott International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 115,980 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.