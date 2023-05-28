Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $1,900.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,900.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASBFY shares. HSBC upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.41) to GBX 1,900 ($23.63) in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

ASBFY opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

