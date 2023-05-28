Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRO. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

ATRO stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $531.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 330,858 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 45.1% in the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Astronics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

