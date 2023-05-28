ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on ATCO and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

ATCO stock opened at C$42.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.04. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$39.67 and a 52 week high of C$48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

