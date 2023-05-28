Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $24.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

AESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE AESI opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $21,980,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth about $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,277,000.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

