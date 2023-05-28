AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

