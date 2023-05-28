Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

