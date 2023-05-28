Aviva PLC Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Loews worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

