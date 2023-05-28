Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.76.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

