Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.