Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. Banco Itaú Chile has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.94.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.47 million. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Itaú Chile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Itaú Chile stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Itaú Chile ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Itaú Chile were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

