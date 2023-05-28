Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $84,308 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

