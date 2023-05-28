Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$125.00 at Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMO. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.69. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$111.88 and a one year high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

