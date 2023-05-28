Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$143.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$137.06.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.69. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$111.88 and a 1 year high of C$138.85. The company has a market cap of C$80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

