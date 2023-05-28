Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$121.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$119.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$125.69. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$111.88 and a 1-year high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

