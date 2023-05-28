Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$78.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$72.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$86.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

