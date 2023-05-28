Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.60.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.1 %

BNS opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.41. The firm has a market cap of C$79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.