Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$69.00 at Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.60.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$86.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.