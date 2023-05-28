Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$69.00 at Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.60.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
Shares of BNS opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$86.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.41.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
