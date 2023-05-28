Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,100 shares of company stock worth $14,073,197. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.52.

COIN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

