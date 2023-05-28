Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after acquiring an additional 402,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DocuSign by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 344,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 283,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $55.00 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

