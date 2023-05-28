Barclays Boosts Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target to GBX 970

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 940 ($11.69) to GBX 970 ($12.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

