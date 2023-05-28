Barclays Increases Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 220

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.74) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.68.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

