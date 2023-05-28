Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $87.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

