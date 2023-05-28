BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $4,991,800.59 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,800.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,935,822 shares in the company, valued at $182,976,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $539,903.95.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,745.81.
- On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $330,949.52.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $631,237.50.
- On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,997.28.
- On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $772,011.83.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45.
- On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ECAT opened at $15.43 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 2,587,130 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,929 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,834,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Featured Stories
