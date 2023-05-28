BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $4,991,800.59 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,800.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,935,822 shares in the company, valued at $182,976,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,745.81.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $330,949.52.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $631,237.50.

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,997.28.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $772,011.83.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45.

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28.

On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT opened at $15.43 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 2,587,130 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,929 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,834,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

