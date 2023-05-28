BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $755.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $755.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $672.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.03. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

