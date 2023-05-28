Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 499.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 2,801.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

