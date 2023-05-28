BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $485.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.71.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 13.4 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $520.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.91.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.