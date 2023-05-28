BMO Capital Markets Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $10.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.1 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.