BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,505,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $40,887,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,814 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

