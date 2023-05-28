Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Brenntag stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 20.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

