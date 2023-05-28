Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Brenntag Stock Up 1.2 %
Brenntag stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
