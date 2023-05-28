Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $330.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.62. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

