Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

