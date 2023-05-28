Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $679.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $692.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 11.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $812.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $639.97 and a 200 day moving average of $595.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $814.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.