Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Price Target at $181.62

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABC opened at $168.41 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

