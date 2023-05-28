Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT at $16.33

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

