Brokerages Set Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target at $24.20

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,368,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,612,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

