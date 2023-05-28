Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Price Target at $69.53

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

