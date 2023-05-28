Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Price Target at $70.91

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.2 %

EHC opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

