Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target at $280.04

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $165.20 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

