Brokerages Set GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target at $208.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $124.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

