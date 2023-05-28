Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $74.45

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $66.56.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,441.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,319 shares of company stock worth $6,193,749 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.